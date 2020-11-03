Trish's weight loss journey began back in grade school. 'I remember being overweight my whole life,' shared Trish. She recalls being enrolled in a weight control program at the YMCA...

The post Boosting Self-Confidence | Trish's HMR ® Story appeared first on Altru Blog.

Trish's weight loss journey began back in grade school. 'I remember being overweight my whole life,' shared Trish. She recalls being enrolled in a weight control program at the YMCA...

The post Boosting Self-Confidence | Trish's HMR ® Story appeared first on Altru Blog.