North Dakota's river otter trapping season is closed immediately. The statewide season's predetermined harvest limit of 20 has been reached. Only North Dakota residents were eligible to participate, with a season limit of one otter per trapper.

North Dakota's river otter trapping season is closed immediately. The statewide season's predetermined harvest limit of 20 has been reached.

Only North Dakota residents were eligible to participate, with a season limit of one otter per trapper.