The North Dakota Game and Fish Department annually provides its best estimate for opening dates to help hunters prepare for hunting seasons.

Dates become official when approved by governor's proclamation. Tentative opening dates for 2021 include:

Spring TurkeyApril 10DoveSeptember 1Deer and Pronghorn Bow, Mountain LionSeptember 3Sharptail, Hun, Ruffed Grouse, SquirrelSeptember 11Youth DeerSeptember 17Youth WaterfowlSeptember 18Early Resident WaterfowlSeptember 25Pronghorn GunOctober 1Regular Waterfowl, Youth PheasantOctober 2Pheasant, Fall TurkeyOctober 9Mink, Muskrat, Weasel TrappingOctober 23Deer GunNovember 5Deer MuzzleloaderNovember 26