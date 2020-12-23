Kylor Johnson, North Dakota Game and Fish Department district game warden stationed in Hazen, is the state's 2020 Wildlife Officer of the Year. Johnson was honored recently by Shikar-Safari Club International, a private conservation organization that annually recognizes outstanding wildlife officers in each state. In a nomination letter sent to Shikar-Safari, chief warden Scott Winkelman […]

Kylor Johnson, North Dakota Game and Fish Department district game warden stationed in Hazen, is the state's 2020 Wildlife Officer of the Year. Johnson was honored recently by Shikar-Safari Club International, a private conservation organization that annually recognizes outstanding wildlife officers in each state.

In a nomination letter sent to Shikar-Safari, chief warden Scott Winkelman said Johnson's district contains a variety of wildlife and recreational areas including the state's largest reservoir, Lake Sakakawea.

'Warden Johnson's district includes some of the busiest and best open water fishing in North Dakota, as anglers from across the state and country travel to fish the Garrison Dam Tailrace and Lake Sakakawea,' Winkelman said. 'Late-season ducks and geese are also highly sought, along with pheasant, grouse and deer. He excels at finding evidence on violations and pushing until the case is complete.'