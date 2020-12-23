Mike Anderson, video project supervisor for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Bismarck, received the agency's Director's Award for professional excellence at the department's annual staff meeting in December. Terry Steinwand, Game and Fish director, said COVID-19 did not stop him from missing a weekly assignment or deadline. 'From traveling to every corner […]

