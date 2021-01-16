As we take precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to keep the people around us safe, a growing number of people are having a harder time communicating. 'A lot...

The post Coming in Loud and Clear | Tips for Better Communication While Wearing Masks appeared first on Altru Blog.

As we take precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to keep the people around us safe, a growing number of people are having a harder time communicating. 'A lot...

The post Coming in Loud and Clear | Tips for Better Communication While Wearing Masks appeared first on Altru Blog.