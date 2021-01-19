Did you knowtherapy is medicine! This is especially true for those with a diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease. My name is Amanda Wilson, a physical therapist at Altru who specializes in...

The post Physical Therapy and Parkinson's Disease appeared first on Altru Blog.

Did you knowtherapy is medicine! This is especially true for those with a diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease. My name is Amanda Wilson, a physical therapist at Altru who specializes in...

The post Physical Therapy and Parkinson's Disease appeared first on Altru Blog.