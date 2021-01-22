As a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, Altru Health System has access to Mayo Clinic knowledge, resources and expertise. This includes collaborating with Mayo Clinic specialists on the...

The post From COVID Vaccine Skeptic to Supporter appeared first on Altru Blog.

As a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, Altru Health System has access to Mayo Clinic knowledge, resources and expertise. This includes collaborating with Mayo Clinic specialists on the...

The post From COVID Vaccine Skeptic to Supporter appeared first on Altru Blog.