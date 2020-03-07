With spring break on the way, students of all ages will soon be on the move. While many parents and grandparents worry about children who are traveling far and wide, scammers may use this time as an opportunity to target winter-weary student travelers and their loved ones.

The so-called grandparent scam. Scammers call family members and pretend to be a child, grandchild or a friend of the child who has run into a difficult situation while traveling. The scammer may claim to have been arrested, mugged or hospitalized and make urgent pleas for money. This scam tends to pop up in the spring, when students travel away from home, and family members tend to worry about their general safety.

Receiving a frantic phone call may scare people into letting their guard down, but BBB encourages everyone to make sure they know signs of this scam. If you get such a call, resist any request to send money immediately. Ask for a phone number to contact the person back, then check with other relatives to determine the whereabouts of the person who is allegedly stranded. A request for you to send money by Western Union, MoneyGram or a prepaid card like Green Dot MoneyPak is often a scam.

Travel deal scams. Students eager to take time off from classes and to escape winter weather look forward to spring break. Their budgets are often limited, so they seek out deals on flights and accommodations.

BBB receives thousands of complaints every year concerning travel agencies and bureaus. In most of these cases, consumers were misled by travel offers that failed to deliver as promised. In other cases, consumers paid for travel arrangements that were never made.

BBB advises students to be wary of travel deals that seem too good to be true. Many online sites offer deals on travel. Some are legitimate, while others may be scams. BBB advises students to deal with reputable sites when booking travel, checking a site’s reservation policies and other fine print before booking deals. Package deals may be touted as all-inclusive, but be sure you understand exactly what is included.

Here are some BBB tips to avoid the grandparent and travel deal scams:

Michelle Gleba is the regional director for the BBB.