OK Samaritan spins listeners right round on its new “Wobble Top” EP. A relatively new unit composed of veteran players, the Columbia quartet delivers a triptych of compelling tracks marked by dynamic shifts and a surprising cohesion between elements of the alt-rock canon.

The band unites former We Live in Public members Jaeson Longday (vocals, guitar), Devin Burrow (guitar, synths) and Kyle Day (bass) with drummer Noel Feldman. Less interested than We Live in Public was in the fusion of Americana and indie-rock, OK Samaritan calls dark and light into harmony, creating a sound that is supremely melodic and more than a little mysterious.

The title track starts the set, with Feldman’s big, bright drums meeting inky, curved guitars. The song remains an instrumental for nearly half of its 3 1/2-minute run time, bending in surf-rock tones and even a bounce and bite that recalls the best of Incubus. The group sounds off together with chant vocals that drive home a brief but pointed message about realigning one’s heart and mind.

Burrow’s video-game synths introduce the cool rock glide of “Stand Down.” The song smooths out the wrinkles of its predecessor, achieving a presence not unlike that of Nada Surf. Longday’s vocals skim the currents the band creates, bringing moody and hopeful vibes together. An eventual guitar solo perfectly toes the line between serving the song and expanding it.

With its inverse title, “Stand Up” calls the EP to a close; its buoyant chug carves out a space where wistfulness for 1990s rock ‘n’ roll and a sense of immediacy co-exist.

Throughout “Wobble Down,” the members of OK Samaritan display both comfort with each other, and a desire to avoid any complacency that familiarity might encourage. Each song rings with purpose and a well-developed sense of pop songcraft, making big promises for whatever the band does next.

adanielsen@columbiatribune.com 573-815-1731