For Molly Healey, learning the art of live-streaming her music feels like a dizzying drop down the “rabbit hole.”

The Springfield-based singer, songwriter and string player treats Mid-Missouri like home. The Jefferson City native has played here often under her own name and as part of bands such as The HipNecks, Big Smith and Ozark Mountain Daredevils. Like nearly every musician in the time of COVID-19, Healey's concerts have become digital affairs. Some play shows hosted by venues such as The Blue Note, while others stream via their social-media channels. Setups range from makeshift to professional.

Healey, who hadn't previously streamed her performances, is handling the learning curve with creative courage and a dose of good humor.

“Sometimes ... I wish I had a videographer following me around as I've been navigating this stuff,” she said in an email. “It would make one hell of a blooper-reel montage.”

Healey's streaming setup befits her music, a thoughtful blend of acoustic instruments and looping.

“I do the whole spectrum of sound, including bass,” she said. “I want people to hear all of that, so I'm a little more particular with my sound.”

To do her own music justice, she uses a mixer that connects with her phone and “pulls sound from my regular mixer for my PA.”

“And since I'm going that far, I also figure that it is nicer when people can see me better,” she said. “So I added lights. Then I got a better phone with a better camera. Then I got my computer involved. Like I said, 'rabbit hole.' I think it's worth it, though.”

Healey doesn't necessarily believe you have to follow her lead as she burrows. “We're all learning this new landscape that is changing daily. ... So I never judge a musician that doesn't do a big complicated setup,” she said.

Mid-Missouri trio The Follow's relationship with streaming stretches back long before the pandemic. The band embraced the format's earliest possibilities back in 2009, with “audio-only shows where we streamed into [virtual habitat] Second Life,” drummer Mat Matlack said in an email.

From there, the band expanded its reach through one-off experiences and its “World Tour in a Day” — which involved performing five in-person shows in a 24-hour span, then digitally directing each to a different time zone and part of the world.

When the pandemic kept musicians home, Matlack's bandmates Troy and Amy Rickertsen started streaming from their home studio, he said. After a few technical hiccups, the band has settled into a rhythm of streaming to Facebook Live every Sunday night.

“Each week there still seems to be a new adventure with the technology, but that's to be expected,” Matlack added.

As The Follow's collective streaming experience only builds, areas of emphasis emerge. Although streaming is a visual medium, Matlack said audio must come first.

“I'd include a stereo-mix as a 'must' for a quality live stream,” he said. “If you are able to include multiple cameras in your feed, that's fantastic; but one great, solid, clear camera is all you really need. And, with all that said, a person sitting in a field playing acoustic guitar and singing into their phone streaming vertical video to Facebook can be an incredible experience for both the performer and the viewer.”

In terms of creative comforts, the band interacts “with our in-ear monitors like a security blanket,” Matlack said.

“Mindset is another powerful thing,” he added. “Depending on sleep, what's happened in your day, or when dealing with a pandemic or civil unrest, your mindset can completely transform the experience.”

Both Matlack and Healey affirmed that, like everything in the music business, the best streaming setup only means so much if the songs aren't of the highest quality. As elusive as writing a great song can be, constant engagement with the practice is one thing musicians can control in this time — and the creative element which exists before, during and after life-changing circumstances.

“The thing I'm working most on right now is my content,” Healey said. “And by that, I mean that I'm practicing and writing like crazy. My philosophy is that when I start getting back out there, I will have a better product to sell. Perhaps that's foolish, but it's what I feel the most comfortable doing at the moment.”

Successful streaming experiences can't completely replicate being in the same room with listeners. Healey misses “knowing for sure that people are hearing my stories, and seeing that in their faces.”

“Being online is like sending a message out from a ship in the middle of the ocean and hoping someone hears it,” she added. “You never really know until someone hits you back with a response digitally, which you can't see until you're done performing.”

The future remains unwritten and unsung, but both Healey and Matlack affirmed that streaming, in some form or fashion, is here to stay.

“After 11 years it's just become part of what our band does,” Matlack said. “We've also found some of the most supportive fans of our music through online streaming which has been simply humbling. Most of our recent tours have been because of fans of the band that we befriended online.”

Healey will take all she's learned, and the technology she's assembled, into whatever the next chapter of her career looks and sounds like.

“Musicians and artists are going to be the last to become fully employed again,” she said. “It will be a long time before people can pack a venue again with reckless abandon. And until they do, we're going to continue to suffer financially. Being able to receive the digital tips will be very helpful. ... Furthermore, videos are only going to be more important. Most of the same stuff applies when you're doing videos and when you're going live. I'm glad I'm a little better at it.”

