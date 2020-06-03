Nisha Ganatra’s “The High Note” takes two tried-and-true showbiz tales – the fading star and the rising starlet – and blends them into a story about how women struggle for relevance in the entertainment world.

The film adds feminist sheen to a structure resembling the most recent “A Star is Born” remake – and will remind you that was a much better movie. But there’s still much to like with “The High Note” and how its performers inhibit their characters’ trials and tribulations.

Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross) is a music superstar, a diva at the crossroads. She can continue feasting on the fortune of her older hits or she can try something different: making new music that might turn off her fans. Her manager, Jack (Ice Cube), prefers the former, knowing what butters his bread.

There’s also Maggie Sherwoode (Dakota Johnson), the personal assistant with aspirations of being a producer. I’ve never met anyone who wanted to be a music producer; they always come off as villainous in most stories about fame and fortune. But Maggie seems delightful enough and wants a promotion within Grace’s circle of handlers. Grace even listens to a mix of a song Maggie has manipulated and likes what she hears. Maggie wants to push Grace into uncharted, exciting territory. She’s a dreamer, you see.

Yet Grace succumbs to the men in the room, despite the fact that they are all there because of her stature. It’s a revelatory scene.

The moment inspires an interesting path, as we watch two women at different levels who suffer from the same problems: doubting men, crippling lack of self-confidence, a business fighting to minimize them. It’s a compelling contrast, watching someone famous and someone struggling suffer from the same problems.

Ross, best known as one of the leads in “Blackish,” is the daughter of Diana Ross. She probably saw Mom go through some of these same challenges despite, arguably, being the most influential and famous artist of the past 60 years. There’s a lived-in believability to Ross’ performance.

I wanted more of the Maggie-Grace dynamic. This story gets sidelined for the relationship between Maggie and David Cliff (Kelvin Harrison Jr.). He’s an aspiring singer she hears in the parking lot of a grocery store – just like “A Star is Born” – and she convinces him she’s an up-and-coming producer who can take him under her wing. Which, of course, the audience knows will lead to a manufactured conflict later on.

Johnson and Harrison have an easy chemistry, even if the unnecessary conflict between them is telegraphed miles away. The romance worked without the contrivances, include an eye-roll of a reveal in the third act. Which is so terrible you almost have to watch it to believe it.

Johnson might have debuted in the ridiculous “50 Shades of Grey” films, but has proved a graceful and funny screen presence. Her performance here rises above some of the nonsense to which her character is subjected.

Harrison, too, is better than his introductory films. Both “Luce” and “Waves” – released just last year – were ambitious failures that let their leading man down. The theatrics of “The High Note” don’t treat him much better, but one hopes Harrison keeps getting cast until he lands a project worthy of his talent.

In the end, the film makes a mistake by veering away from Grace’s story. “The High Note” works better when the focus is on Ross and Johnson. We watch Grace struggle with success as Maggie covets that very same career. Ganatra also directed 2019’s “Late Night,” another film interested in women, power, and show-business that was harmed by its clichés.

“The High Note” works better because Johnson is a better lead than Mindy Kaling, and Ross effectively channels her personal life to create a more interesting character than Emma Thompson did in that earlier film.

The film premiered on most VOD platforms Friday with a $19.99 rental price. Steep, but no worse than a date-night ticket purchase. “The High Note” was supposed to be a bit of indie counter-programming to the big studio’s summer fares. But its sun-soaked, gorgeous cinematography won’t get to a big screen. A shame. This type of movie would clean up at Ragtag Cinema on a balmy June weekend.

In real life, James Owen is a lawyer and executive director of energy policy group Renew Missouri. He created/wrote for Filmsnobs.com from 2001-2007 before an extended stint as an on-air film critic for KY3, the NBC affiliate in Springfield. He was named a Top 20 Artist under the Age of 30 by The Kansas City Star when he was much younger than he is now.