The summer is a great time to get kids interested in podcasts. Not only can they fill up at least some of their free time, they can also learn something new or expand their imaginations. Here are a few podcasts for kids that are good for entertainment, information, bedtime and road trips.

But Why

Kids might ask a lot of simple questions, but the answers are sometimes complex. Hosted by Jane Lindholm, But Why is a biweekly radio show/podcast that answers the questions kids have. Each episode features kid-submitted questions that are then answered with the help of experts. Recent episodes include "Kid Press Conference with Governor Phil Scott," "Why Do Spiders Have Eight Legs?" and "Words and Language."

Find it: https://www.vpr.org/programs/why-podcast-curious-kids#stream/0

Ear Snacks

Using catchy songs and music, hosts Andrew and Polly teach kids about music, science, art and culture. Each episode covers a range of topics while talking to actual kids and experts. Recent episodes include "Little Bitta Joy," "The Notorious RBG" and "Pi + Pie with America’s Test Kitchen Kids."

Find it: http://andrewandpolly.com/earsnacks

The Past and The Curious

With an emphasis on fun and humor, each episode features people telling interesting, little-known stories from history. Mick Sullivan, Victoria Reibel, Amber Estes Thieneman and Jason Lawrence share stories of foibles, the history of cartoons and more. Each episode also features a quiz at the end. Recent episodes include "Freight Train," "Hands!" and "Bears!"

Find it: http://thepastandthecurious.com/

Eleanor Amplified

An adventure series for the whole family and inspired by old-time radio shows, Eleanor Amplified follows a world-famous radio reporter while she is looking for her big scoop. The hero foils devious plots and takes down crafty villains in pursuit of her big story. Each episode is 10-20 minutes long with more than 30 episodes available to listen to.

Find it: https://whyy.org/programs/eleanor-amplified/