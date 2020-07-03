Sometimes a moment or an organization takes shape and — looking from the outside in — a quiet, curious charge of electricity flows through you. You wonder how you never imagined that shape before.

That subtle shockwave had its say last week when Ragtag Film Society unveiled a new, team-driven approach to its top level oof leadership. The organization, which encompasses Ragtag Cinema and the True/False Film Fest, announced Barbie Banks, Camellia Cosgray and Arin Liberman as co-executive directors.

"In a year that is certain to be full of uncertainty, the new leadership team is dedicated to re-imagining what both a festival and an arthouse cinema can be," the announcement read in part.

Banks, Cosgray and Liberman comprise a formidable, supremely talented trio; none of them have a thing to prove. Ragtag’s announcement touted their combined 30 years of experience with the organization. Peeling that statement back to read its layers reveals the unique resume each leader possesses.

Banks, managing director of Ragtag Cinema since 2018, led the Citizen Jane Film Festival for three years and has a decade-long relationship with True/False. Her educational background in social work policy, planning and administration is a continued boon to an organization that prizes community outreach.

Cosgray has thrived as a True/False staffer since 2016, ascending to the role of festival director in 2018. However, she placed her handprint on the festival much earlier. Uniting the practical and artistic, she helped craft the "Map of the World" installation which gives True/False’s Globe Theater, inside First Presbyterian Church, its personality.

Liberman has animated a number of festival efforts, working with box-office and programming teams, and editing a number of True/False publications. With a background in film production, Liberman knows documentary from nearly every conceivable angle.

The point of this change, it seems, is to harness each leader’s strengths and embrace the exponential power of artist-administrators who are better together. This is where notions of fit and shape present themselves.

From its earliest days, Ragtag and True/False have prized collective action and artmaking. Individuals matter, the organization asserts, but they find themselves most fulfilled in a true exchange of ideas, their creative values shaped and re-shaped by others. Deciding that three heads are better than one, the organization’s latest step seems refreshingly logical.

This interest in mutuality is reflected in the titles Ragtag has bestowed, both past and present. True/False founders Paul Sturtz and David Wilson branded themselves co-conspirators; Banks, Cosgray and Liberman will answer to the title of co-custodian. Ragtag’s recent announcement brought dimension to that definition:

"The word (custodian) may have humble connotations for some, but that is the point — that the leadership team is there to nurture something bigger than themselves and that the custodial duty is essential."

These co-custodians step into a void created former executive director Jeremy Brown stepped away in June. As Ragtag’s announcement reminds moviegoers, Brown played a pioneering role as the first executive director over both its facets. Brown’s methodical, detailed approach allowed that fusion to occur.

Brown was right for that moment of unity; Banks, Cosgray and Liberman seem poised to maintain and grow that momentum. When writers like me or dedicated patrons puzzle over how Ragtag Film Society has always felt homemade and principled across decades of change, the answer reasserts itself. Ragtag has always had the right leader — or, now, leaders — for the moment it faces. Its track record is pretty close to impeccable, and testifies yet again to the spirit Sturtz and Wilson cultivated, then passed along.

Before settling into this new era, it’s important to sit with the rightness of three women leading this organization forward. No mere feint toward progressive values, the move represents the natural ascension of leaders who have poured heart and soul into Columbia’s cinematic culture. The slogan "The future is female" is no longer aspirational; in this case, for this organization, it is reality.

Any past short-sightedness dissipates in view of this news. An organization chart where Banks, Cosgray and Liberman share the top of the page makes all the sense in the world for an organization that knows who and what it wants, and just keeps converting its vision into 3-D.

