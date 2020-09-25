Amid a pandemic in which proximity is prohibitive, two related local choral groups have begun their fall season, offering a way for 101 vocalists to sing along with their artistic communities.

Children in masks spread throughout a covered pavilion in Cosmo Park Sept. 13, and others joined in through a video chat. At least 10 feet of space separated each singer outside, and after months of preparation — and a few last-minute saves the morning of this rehearsal — the Columbia Youth Choirs season began.

The Columbia Chorale, which welcomes participants ranging from young adults to those in their 80s, began the following day with an online orientation.

Both are offshoots of the umbrella organization Choral Arts Alliance of Missouri; artistic director and conductor Emily Edgington Andrews, only five months earlier, was not positive if the choirs would return this fall.

“I have to be really honest,” Andrews said. “I was really scared of this at first.”

In March, CAAM shut down. From then on, Andrews waited to see if a canceled concert could be pushed to August, then potentially pushed to September, until she realized the entire choral structure just had to change, she said.

By the time April and May arrived, Andrews had focused on reforming CAAM’s rehearsals and performances. But this was the period she felt fearful and low.

“I was feeling really confused and almost negative about how was this even going to work because it was so different,” she said. “I'm in the business of people; I love standing at the front of people and feeling the energy of the people in the room; I don't want to be on a Zoom meeting.”

So she started researching. Like the Ph.D. student she also is, Andrews read studies about aerosol spreads and COVID-19 and what that meant for choirs.

“As we continue to look at the research and think about it and look at what other organizations are doing, I think creating a season that offered a lot of different options was the key for us,” she said.

This fall, all live concerts are canceled. Instead, the singers are working toward creating a video montage, where they will record themselves individually and their parts will be layered over each other member’s parts.

Outdoor rehearsals are limited to 20 people maximum, so singers have adequate space to stand well over six feet away from each other.

People who aren’t comfortable singing in public will tune into rehearsals via Zoom. To accommodate for possible internet lags, online participants will press mute, so they can hear themselves alongside the 20 others but not muddle the rhythm.

“No sharing music if you forget, though, which is a bummer,” said CYC singer Abigail Reardon. “If you forget your binder, you're kind of on your own this year.”

This season, 44 people joined the youth choir, and 57 signed up for the chorale, Andrews said. Both groups lost over half their members from last year, when there were 99 and 115 singers, respectably.

Reardon, a senior at Columbia Independent School who has been with CYC since fifth grade, decided to continue rehearsing in-person.

“My family and I have been pretty cautious about COVID and things like that, and I know it was a decision we had to talk about. But I feel very safe going into CYC because I know that they care about us so deeply that they’re not going to let us sacrifice our health to be singing,” she said.

Reardon was in school while she talked via video chat. She was in a free period, she said through a light blue mask, and an image of the school’s mascot, a lion, hung on the wall behind her.

“Over the summer, I was still able to do vocal lessons and things like that, one-on-one, and I know several of my friends were too,” Reardon said.

“But it's just not the same as singing in person with other people and making music and harmonizing together, and even doing virtual choirs is still a safe substitute and a great option, but it’s really just not the same as being with your friends and singing together and making music together. So, the community's definitely a very important part of it for me.”

Margaret Wang, a member of CC since 2014, decided to join virtually this year.

“Singing gives me great joy,” Wang said. “I feel like I'm being a very small part of a much bigger piece of beauty, part of the beauty of God's world.

“I think music is one of the most beautiful things in God's world, music and art, and I enjoy singing by myself, but it is multiplied by a hundredfold when I sing with other people. One person alone can sound nice, but you sing with a group, and you get all the beautiful harmonies, and it's just so much more beautiful, and it just makes my week.”

Although Wang was sure Andrews was making the rehearsals as safe as possible, she didn’t want to take on another risk factor. As a pediatrician working in a hospital and as a 60-year-old, Wang decided to sing virtually instead of entering a group setting she could avoid.

Wang said because she is singing over Zoom, the experience “will be hindered, some.”

Without hesitating, she said, “I'm looking forward to more people wearing masks, more people following the CDC's recommendation, the vaccine and COVID being gone, and it will be eventually or it will be reduced, and then I'll be back to singing in person.”

All in one breath — one long breath only a trained singer could survive through — Andrews listed her and her fellow CYC in-person rehearsal coordinators’ workload.

“We’re at this random shelter, and you have to turn it into a rehearsal hall,” she began, before highlighting the keyboard, music stands, table for check-in, hand sanitizer, and sanitizing wipes needed to set up in a park.

She discussed sending out the new instructions regarding parking safety, switching out a keyboard that broke an hour and a half before the rehearsal began and gathering a camera, microphones and the hot spot needed to start a Zoom call.

“We just have to rethink the way that we do things right now,” Andrews said. “I think that it's worth it — it absolutely was worth it to hear them singing, to hear them laugh.”

Andrews said in the spacious, outdoor setting, some of the singers, especially the younger ones, started off more timidly than they usually do.

“As they became more familiar, it will be interesting to watch this journey over the next few weeks,” she said. “They will get more used to this. They'll sing out, so from a perspective of a conductor, it was so rewarding.”

She used the word “rewarding” frequently when discussing the practices and excitement was audible in her voice. Although it was a lot of work to set up, she said CAAM has brought back so much warmth to those involved.

“There's a fulfillment that you get,” she said. “This is what we do: Make music.”

As the new season begins, CAAM represents what art organizations are doing all over the country: finding a way to create, to allow people to flourish and for communities to gather.

“I just can’t emphasize how joyful this makes me feel,” Andrews said. “It really — in a time where there is a lot of change and a lot of hardship and sort of this roller-coaster of emotions, this is so positive, and seeing folks on Zoom last night and logging in and being excited and having kids around and hearing their voices again, it felt like before — just with, you know, some tweaks.”