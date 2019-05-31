Bedouine, “Bird Songs of a Killjoy” (Spacebomb) Singer-songwriter Azniv Korkejian creates spare yet rapturous songs that recall the glowing light of 1970s pop while mingling in moods and modes from a wide, lovely variety of sources. Her newest record is lush without being showy, and digs deep into the soul.

Kirk Franklin, “Long Live Love” (Fo Yo Soul/RCA) One of the truly great forces in modern gospel music, Franklin stays very busy. Behind the bouncy hit single “Love Theory,” Franklin’s latest continues a career-long streak of curating terrific talent and composing songs which reach for heaven despite earth-bound struggles.

Sacred Paws, “Run Around the Sun” (Rock Action/Merge) Scottish duo Rachel Aggs and Eilidh Rodgers create a vibrant indie-rock sound that makes room for buoyant grooves, big guitars and thoughtful vocal layering. The band’s latest is its sophomore effort, a follow-up to 2017’s “Strike A Match,” which was awarded album of the year honors from the Scottish Music Industry Association.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, “The Traveler” (Provogue/Mascot) A blues stalwart and guitar hero, the Louisiana native returns with a record full of both hard-charging anthems that live on the edge of an electric riff and hopeful, steady ballads.