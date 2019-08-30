A nine-hole miniature golf course on the grounds of a nationally recognized art museum? That sounded a bit strange to me. The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City makes the connection, taking variations of artworks in its collection and turning them into backgrounds and bases for the different holes.

We had been exploring the temporary exhibition 30 Americans, which presents America through the eyes of 30 African-American artists, in the modern addition to the museum, the Bloch building. As we exited the show, we met the odor of brunch being prepared for a group making use of the new mini-golf course just outside, in Donald J. Hall Sculpture Park.

The nine designs were selected from 75 submitted by students and designers across Kansas City. Some examples: A tall, red steel sculpture by Mark Di Suvero is made smaller and laid flat, becoming a obstacle. A Chinese vase with a dragon on it was used as a model for a long, dragon-shaped circular steel slide; if the ball is placed correctly at the top of the giant vase, the player might make a hole-in-one. A bicycle stands in front of one hole, and a rider can create an obstacle for their opponent.

One of the holes looked like a pinball machine. It was based on a painting by Wassily Kandinsky, "Rose with Gray." The artist had synesthesia, a condition where the person experiences multiple senses together, such as hearing colors and converting sounds into colors. The designer placed a variety of objects on the hole that gave out sounds as the ball worked its way down toward the hole.

After playing a round, museumgoers can go on a scavenger hunt inside and outside the museum to find the artworks that inspired the course, and learn more about the renowned artists. The course will be open until October 14.

The golf course is set in the 17-acre sculpture park surrounding the museum that contains 33 sculptures, 12 of them Henry Moore creations. Originally the park was called Henry Moore Sculpture Garden but, in 1996, Donald Hall Sr. gave his entire collection of 57 Moore works to the museum and the park was renamed after Hall. Moore's works are mostly giant black bronze objects suggestive of human and animal forms.

Four giant shuttlecocks from the game of badminton stand in the park. Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen, the artists, said that as they researched the site, they came across an aerial photograph of the museum grounds that reminded them of the layout of a tennis court with the museum as the net. They decided shuttlecocks would be more interesting than tennis balls. One of the golf holes is based on the shuttlecocks.

I particularly like a sculpture by George Segal called "Rush Hour," of six bronze figures who stand at the end of the day, in their raincoats, impassive looks on their faces. On the other hand, I found the 30 "Standing Figures," by Magdalena Abakanowicz, in the front of the museum disturbing. The figures are standing headless, rigid, looking starved.

The trails around the museum and the sculptures make touring the area very pleasant. The trails are wheelchair accessible, and chairs are available free at the main desk in the Bloch building.

