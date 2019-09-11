Nostalgia is a noxious potion.

I said this in my review of the live-action “The Lion King” when critics incorrectly drew comparisons to the animated original. Many writers just could not put aside their feelings for a 25-year-old movie they’d seen as kids to give a fair shake to a newer version of the story. Their analysis was more emotional than intellectual.

Which is a huge problem when talking about remakes or reboots or whatever you want to call them. “They don't have original ideas like they used to,” these columns would say while forgetting the original “Lion King” was already a mishmash of Shakespearean plot lines from four hundred years prior.

Again, the entertainment of our past isn’t sacred. Culture changes. Perspectives shift. Maturity, one can hope, takes form. There are plenty of good reasons to re-make a film. With “The Lion King,” technology has evolved so much that a remake can be an entirely different and satisfying experience.

Or take the case of next week’s release of “Rambo: Last Blood.” In this film, Sylvester Stallone plays the titular war vet who finds his efforts to seek peace and solace upended by outside forces. Confronting unwanted conflict, he reverts back to the pain of being a POW to exact violent retribution on his tormentors.

Astute readers will recognize this description as similar to 1982’s “First Blood.” But now we have a 73-year-old Stallone going to back to one of his iconic characters for a fifth time and essentially re-telling the original film.

Why fashion this sequel as a remake? There is an artistic value here. The “Rambo” films represented the outward faux-masculinity of the Reagan presidency. Rambo, like the nation itself, was still reeling from Vietnam. In real life, most leaders struggled to reconcile the loss with their rhetoric and approach to other matters.

Reagan had no such qualms: with a metaphorical “yee-haw,” he placed his well-polished boot on the throats not only of Communists, but the federal government itself. On-screen, Rambo mirrored that. Rambo wished to be left alone — but when those jack-booted thugs came looking for him, it was time to blow stuff up real good.

We live in a similarly heated time of conflict and rhetoric. For America, talk is tough. Every slight is personal. Conflict is inevitable. It’s an interesting intellectual exercise to see if the characters of the Reagan era feel the same way they do now. Can Rambo’s appeal endure when the threats to America are harder to define? Sure, the government is an easy foil now as it was in 1982. Does our post-9/11 dread mirror that same sense of uncertainty in the post-Vietnam era?

This is as good a time as any to go back to the Rambo flicks, despite what tastemakers will tell you. “A Rambo for the Age of Trump.” They should put this tagline on the poster.

Of course, the ultimate reason to remake any film is because studios want to make money. The better question: why do remakes make money? That gets back to nostalgia. There’s an audience out there that doesn't want films to change. I can bemoan nostalgia all I want, but cannot deny it’s good for business.

But studios cannot simply put their bet on a bunch of fogies hoping to recapture the magical movies of 1982. So they need a character played by a younger actor that can help out our main hero. Or there needs to be a nod to our new “woke” culture. Get the kids interested!

Stallone has made this work with his other legendary character. He was able to rework “Rocky” into the excellent “Creed” series. Michael B. Jordan, as the son of Rocky’s most formidable opponent, is a talented young actor and carries the screen as well as any of his contemporaries. He’s a big part of these new films’ success.

But that’s not all. There’s a modern edge to the “Creed” films where the material doesn’t shy away from issues of race or class. Watching Jordan’s scenes with Stallone as his mentor embodies the spirit of the older films while embracing something new and different. People often forget Stallone co-writes almost all of these movies. He should get some credit for recognizing his own classic films require significant tinkering to click with new audiences.

Because it's not enough simply to capitalize off a name or a concept that evokes fond memories without adjusting to contemporary tastes. Rumor was the new “Men in Black” film made illegal immigration its focus in earlier scripts, but a nervous studio nixed that angle. There is no doubt the film would have clicked with audiences had such an edge been introduced to the older formula.

Herein lies the trick for a successful remake. Bring back the formula, bring back some of the original cast, and update the story appropriately for the times. This concept is more than a remake, but not quite a sequel. Let’s call it a “re-quel.”

That’s right, I just invented this phrase. Gatehouse needs to syndicate this column so we can make a real cultural splash.

In real life, James Owen is a lawyer and executive director of energy policy group Renew Missouri. He created/wrote for Filmsnobs.com from 2001-2007 before an extended stint as an on-air film critic for KY3, the NBC affiliate in Springfield. He was named a Top 20 Artist under the Age of 30 by The Kansas City Star when he was much younger than he is now.