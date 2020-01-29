Nearly every community struggles with what to do with all the waste that it produces.

In just the United States, 250 million tons of solid waste is discarded each year. About one-third of that waste is recycled or composted; about 12 percent is burned; and the rest, around 55 percent, is buried in landfills. Sounds pretty simple. But many regional landfills are quickly filling up, and cities need to develop new ones, costing taxpayers millions of dollars. Because of this, the cost of discarding trash is going up for everyone every year.

Recycling to the rescue?

Not everyone recycles and research shows that is due to either laziness or a lack of concern for the environment. If everybody just recycled more of their waste we would be in much better shape, right? It would be nice if that were true, but it’s not so simple.

Recycling is a very messy business and it has gotten even messier the last couple of years. People should absolutely recycle. It’s the responsible thing to do. However, recycling alone will not come close to fixing our very expensive waste problem. Recycling has its problems and the avid recyclers may be one of them.

Back off a little

If you are an avid recycler (as I am) you might be causing some of the problem. A growing number of people are so concerned about their environment that they throw way too much into their recycling bins in hopes the material can be recycled. Items that are not able to be recycled complicate and contaminate the recycling stream and contaminated batches go to the landfill. Some common recycling mistakes are:

• Aluminum foil — It can’t be recycled with cans and there is no market for it. Throw it out.

• Mixed contents — You find an item that is mostly plastic, but also has some metal. It can’t be easily recycled and it will go into the landfill.

• Milk and juice cartons — Looks like cardboard, but they are lined with a thin layer of plastic. Discard.

• Soiled paper and cardboard — It can’t be recycled, but it can be composted.

• Plastic utensils — They are recyclable, but are too small and fall through the grates and make it to the landfill.

• Peanut-butter jars (or other sticky foods) — Far too contaminated and they will go to the landfill.

Lots of sellers, few buyers

Yes, plastics can be recycled, but you need somebody that wants the recycled plastic. This has become a big problem. There are simply not enough industries needing the amount of plastic we produce. Many countries started shipping their plastic to China, which was trying to profit off processing all this plastic. However, things quickly got out of hand.

China could not process all our plastic waste so they started burning and dumping it. In 2017, China’s air was so polluted, and land and water so littered with plastic, that the government banned all countries from sending China their plastic. Countries scrambled to find a new place to dump their waste and, for many, that was Malaysia. However, Malaysia is now becoming polluted and the air toxic.

Recycling as the last resort

Experts say that recycling is imperative, but should also be a last resort. Nobody needs the amount of plastic we are putting into recycle bins. It’s simply too much. The other alternative — throwing it in a landfill or burning it is much worse.

Plastic has quickly become the single biggest source of pollution (air, land, and water) on Earth. We won’t ever stop using plastics. Plastics have a lot of great qualities. Keeping food fresh and healthy is one of them. The problem is single-use plastics. Single-use plastics are things we use for five minutes, then throw away.

Disposable water bottles and plastic shopping bags are the biggest offenders. The good news: the answer to this problem is pretty easy. Stop using them. Even better, it’s not even hard to stop using them. It’s something you can do instantly, and it makes a big difference. Stop using single-use plastics, then recycle the other plastics, and you will be part of the solution.

Mike Szydlowski is the science coordinator for Columbia Public Schools.