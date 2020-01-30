Mike Doughty knows his way around a phrase.

First as leader of 1990s rock outfit Soul Coughing, then as a solo artist, poet and memoirist, Doughty has more than proven his facility with a literary lyric and subtly searing proverb. His love songs marry a tender heart with a slightly askew attitude, thus sounding like real life and real love.

With Doughty on his way to Rose Music Hall as part of a winter tour, it seemed like the right time to look at just a few of his best lines.

“Ways and Means” from 2003’s “Rockity Roll”: Living a screwed-up life in a screwed-up world, it can feel as though love is the one time a person gets things right. Doughty captures that feeling perfectly here: “The best I ever did with my life / Said just three honest words to you / Three droplets in a pail of lies / Three gems among the alibis.”

“I Hear the Bells” from 2005’s “Haughty Melodic”: One of Doughty’s true standouts mingles poetic, sensory descriptions with outright declarations of the true delight he feels at finding love. The second verse into the chorus reads: “I hear the bells, they are like emeralds / And glints in the night, commas and ampersands / Your moony face, so inaccessible / Your inner mind, so inexpressible / And I can hear the bells are ringing, joyful and triumphant.”

“Busting Up a Starbucks” from “Haughty Melodic”: Is there a better, more sly pop-culture reference than this one? “Fix it with your tiny fist there / James Van Der Beek and them sisters from ‘Sister Sister.’ ”

“27 Jennifers” from 2008’s “Golden Delicious”: Against searching piano and soulful keyboards, Doughty teases the ubiquity of the name Jennifer, while perfectly describing what it feels like when love breaks the haze. “I went to school with 27 Jennifers / 16 Jenns, 10 Jennies, and then there was her / You might be the one that I’ve been seeking for / You might be the strange delightful / You might be the girlie who shall end all girls / You might be the sweet unspiteful.”

“(I Want to) Burn You (Down)” from 2009's "Sad Man Happy Man": Doughty’s judgment of his very human characters lands somewhere like realism. “I have a troublesome girl / She treats me like a parole officer / And she checks in from time to time / Always insisting everything’s fine.”

“Rational Man” from 2011’s “Yes and Also Yes”: Doughty tries to balance the strangeness he sees and experiences in the world with a waning sense of self-confidence. “Days are darker now / The moon sleeps in the woods / Dogs that wander, pondering mysteries in the blood / But I’m a rational man.”

“Making Me Lay Down” from 2016’s “The Heart Watches While the Brain Burns”: Is there a sweeter ode to devotion than this? “I’ll stay for cloudless days of rain / Making me lay down / I will, I will walk in your shade / Making me lay down.”

adanielsen@columbiatribune.com 573-815-1731