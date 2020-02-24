Several area churches are hosting fish dinners on Fridays during Lent, starting Feb. 28.

• The Church of the Santa Fe, 231 S. Sibley St., Buckner, will host fish dinners 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will offer baked or fried fish along with vegetables, potatoes, salad, dessert and drinks. For further information, call 816-650-9344.

• St. Ann’s Church will host fish dinners every Friday from Feb. 28 through April 3 from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. The church is at 10109 E Lexington Ave, Independence.

The menu includes boiled shrimp, fried shrimp, whole catfish, catfish fillets, baked beer batter cod fillets, french fries, boiled potatoes, coleslaw, hush puppies and cornbread. Drinks are included with dinner.

Dinner prices range from $9.50 to $11.50. A fish sandwich with fries is $5.00. A la carte items may be purchased separately. Desserts are available and sold separately by the Altar Society.

• St. Robert Bellarmine Church is offering fish dinners on March 6, March 27 and April 3. They will be in the multi-purpose room of the church, 4313 S. Missouri 7, Blue Springs. The dinners are from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The menu will include fried or baked cod or shrimp along with coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, baked potato, green beans, homemade desserts and a drink. Cost for adults is $11.00, children 6-12 is $6.00, $27 for family (2 adults & 2+ children 6-12) and children 5 years and under are free. "Supersize" is available for an extra $1. Carry-outs will be available.

The event is to raise funds for various church projects.

– Examiner staff