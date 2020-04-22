Have you ever heard of the feline leukemia virus? This disease impairs a cat's immune system and can lead to cancer. Sadly, there is no treatment for the feline leukemia virus. Cats that have FeLV have to be isolated from healthy cats, but they can live with other FeLV cats.

Animals Best Friends has a cat with feline leukemia virus. His name is Ping, and he is a gorgeous black and white domestic longhair cat. He is just a baby who will be 1 year old May 1. Ping is sweet-natured and would love to have a companion.

Taking on a FeLV cat means one has to either have another FeLV cat or can have no healthy cats as long as one has the FeLV cat in the home. Cats can be separated in rooms but sometimes that is cumbersome for everyone in the household.

Ping is a special-needs cat that could live many years or have a short life depending on the virus. It takes a special person to take on a FeLV cat. We all get attached to our animals and losing them is heartbreaking. However, giving an animal a home that might live only a short time is not only an honorable but a compassionate thing to do. To that animal you have given them a wonderful life that they might otherwise not have had.

The good news is that the feline leukemia virus is not transmittable to humans or dogs. A FeLV cat can live safely in a household with humans and dogs. For example, Ping could be the only cat in a household.

If you are willing to open your heart and home and would like to meet Ping, please go to our website and complete an application. ABF does home visits and two-week trials to be sure the animal and family are a good fit. ABF is also looking for foster homes. The foster application is under the “How to Help” tab on our website.

Animals Best Friends appreciates all the help it receives from the community and tries to do its best to assist everyone who needs it.