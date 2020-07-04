Jeffrey R Holland stated, "Believe in miracles. I have seen so many. They came when every indication would say that Hope was lost. Hope is never lost!"

We enjoy many priceless freedoms, as citizens of this wonderful country.

Since it is the first week of July, it seems appropriate that I write about one of those American freedoms.

Four years ago, my daughter Ashley called to tell me what had occurred at her husband Cameron’s workplace.

This was not a normal occurrence, as it involved the FBI, my precious Ashley’s family of seven, and four years of their lives.

We are very blessed as American citizens, thanks to the Bill of Rights.

As a result, we are entitled to many things. Utmost in my mind is our right to a fair and public hearing, to counsel and to a speedy trial.

Cameron’s boss had committed a heinous crime, against his clients, for eight years.

Cameron’s boss fraudulently billed clients for fees he was not supposed to receive under the terms of their investment agreements.

This has been a whirlwind of betrayal and suffering for Cameron.

Before I tell the whole story, I’d like to share the letter, which I wrote on behalf of Cameron, to a federal judge .

"Dear Judge,

I met Cameron in March of 2003. As parents, we always wish for the best spouse for our children. After 17 years, I know today, even more, what is in Cameron’s heart and soul.

Cameron married my daughter Ashley. He has been a great blessing to me. He is a man of honor and strong moral principles; principles which guide him in life.

I have witnessed, repeatedly, for the past 17 years, how he goes above and beyond, fulfilling his commitments and responsibilities in a righteous manner, and whether or not others were watching him.

When I asked Cameron, after he drove 1,300 miles to my home, as soon as he arrived, to help fix a leaky faucet, he ran to Home Depot and replaced the faucet.

Who would want to do that while on their vacation, or after driving 23 hours with a family of seven?

I am not the only recipient of his kindness and service. Anyone who knows Cameron knows he is extremely industrious and honest, a man of integrity.

I’ve heard this during each of my visits to his community, at his church, and in his home.

Although, the bigger assessment of Cameron’s moral fiber and nature is his relationship with my 42-year-old disabled daughter, Kelsey.

Kelsey has nine disabilities and functions with a 5-year-old cognitive ability and 2-year-old physical capacity.

Some days, her life is fairly bleak, as during her lifetime, her weeks have been filled with medical interventions, 54 surgeries, and a significant lack of friends.

Not taking into consideration that Cameron is Kelsey’s brother-in-law, Cameron is unlike most of Kelsey’s acquaintances.

His sincere and genuine love for Kelsey has Cameron at the apex of any she comes in contact with.

Cameron’s kindness and sincerity, from the moment he walks in our door or we walk in his, light the room for Kelsey.

She trusts him, as do I. She cares for him, as do I. She worships him, as do I.

I love him as a son-in-law and as the greatest of father to my grandchildren. He is a loving husband to my daughter, a compassionate friend, and a gentleman to all in our family.

However, I love him even more because of how he treats Kelsey.

Judge, there are few who have crossed Kelsey’s path in this life who have shown her the admiration and high regard, as Cameron has shown her.

Her highlights are few and far between, with those who cross her path.

Please don’t take Cameron from Kelsey, or our family, as he is an exemplary man, with the highest of standards.

If anything, we need many more men like Cameron in our communities and workplace.

Sincerely,

Diane Mack

Part 2, next week

Diane Mack is coordinator of Putting Families First, Jackson County's Family Week Foundation. Email her at Director@jacksoncountyfamilyweek.org.