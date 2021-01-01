Our move today is very simple: It is “jumping for joy!” All you need for this movement is a flat surface, and plenty of energy.



Jumping for joy is great to get your heart pumping and the blood flowing! Any kind of jumping exercise is great for your lower body and your core as well.



To start any jumping movement, you want to make sure you have a clean, flat surface to avoid any injury to your feet or ankles. Then when you are ready, extend both arms straight up into the air, holding your chest tall and engaging your midsection. Now you are ready to start jumping.



Proceed by bending your knees for leverage and using the strength of your legs to push up and press off of the ground through your toes! This jump can be as high or low as you choose. Listen to your body and gauge your movement on your ability.



Your joyous jump can be small and rapid. Or, you can jump as high as possible, challenging your self with each leap!



Jumping is the quickest way to get a little extra blood pumping! So you can add this jumping for joy movement into any warm-up workout. Or, if you hit a midday lull, stand to your feet and start jumping.

Marlo Alleva, an instructor at Gold’s Gym and group fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gills YMCA in Lakeland, Florida, can be reached at faluvzpa@msn.com.