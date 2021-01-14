A great place to begin your outdoor adventure in Rome, Georgia, is at the Rome Labyrinth. Take a walk in this area built by the Works Progress Administration in the 1930s. Once an erosion control pond, it was used in the 1960s and ’70s as a place for playing music and reading poetry. The 5,490 bricks create a path leading to the labyrinth’s center.



Moving downtown, Rome visitors seeking the outdoors will find 13.5 miles of trails. Enjoy a walk or bike ride along the three rivers of Rome: the Etowah, Oostanaula and Coosa. Riverfront trails have a variety of points of entry, and maps are available at the Rome-Floyd Visitor Center.

Historic Jackson Hill offers hikers a trail in the area once known as Fort Norton, used to protect the city during the Civil War. The winding trail has several rock bridges. It is a few blocks from downtown and is a quiet area to run or walk. Exhibits are found along the trail, including the Boswell Cabin Trailhead, a cotton gin, replicas of Civil War-era cannons, a Corliss steam engine and the Noble Brothers Foundry lathe.



Formally part of the Cherokee Nation’s lands, Marshall Forest is home to 301 acres, more than 300 species of plants, 55 tree species and the large-flowered skullcap first discovered in the 1870s. There are two nature trails that run through the forest, including an ADA Braille Trail.

As the first National Natural Landmark in Georgia, Marshall Forest offers the perfect place for those seeking plants, salamanders, snakes, frogs and birds.



Keeping to the outdoors, 123 acres known as Garrade Park was the first airport in Rome. Today, there are three loop trails for mountain bikes and a 1.2-mile walking trail in the park.



Rome is home to the well-known Berry College, founded in 1902 by Martha Berry. It was originally a boys industrial school. The beautiful campus is a haven for joggers, cyclists, hikers and horseback enthusiasts. Those seeking time among the rolling hills often find wildlife while on the Viking Trail, a three-mile paved mecca for all, including in-line skaters. This popular trail runs from the main campus to the mountain campus.

The campus is made up of 26,000 acres, a variety of trails and a 16,000-acre wildlife management area. At this time, because of COVID-19, the campus is closed to the public for the safety of the students. When it reopens the campus offers a variety of gardens, an arboretum, tree walk, a museum and more. Visit romegeorgia.org for more information on reopening.



Step back in time to Cave Spring Rolater Park and Pinhoti Trail. U.S. Bicycle Route 21 runs through the Cave Spring area as it connects Atlanta to Chattanooga, Tennessee. Visit MapMyRide.com for more information on the bike trail. Cave viewers will see stalagmites and the well-known Devil’s Stool formation. Check days and hours at rolater-park.com. Some attractions are closed due to COVID-19 but will open as soon as it is safe.



The mountains and valleys of the Rome area offer motorcyclists and road trippers beautiful driving and riding routes. Great food and a touch of that Southern charm and hospitality are a way of life. Take in the Big Texas Valley Road. Visit romegeorgia.org for routes and more information.



Spring is the perfect time to visit Rome’s gardens. Near the Labyrinth, garden seekers will find the Tranquility Garden.



One would expect to find magnolias in Georgia, and the Memorial Magnolia Garden will not disappoint. Just after World War I, 34 magnolia trees were planted at Myrtle Hill Gardens in memory of the 34 men from the county who died during the war. Visitors will find a meditation garden and a tree tour with more than 35 species, including rare and some not native to Georgia.



Maps are available at Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop, welcome centers or romegeorgia.org for places to hike, bike, ride and just roam!



Contact CR at crraetravel@gmail.com.