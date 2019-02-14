The City of Kirksville has been recognized for excellence in its governmental accounting and financial reporting.

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded Kirksville its Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, according to a city press release. The GFOA is a nonprofit professional association of nearly 18,000 government finance workers.

“The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management,” the city release said.

Kirksville’s annual financial report was judged by an impartial panel to meet high standards of disclosure and clear communication.