The City of Kirksville has gone “from planning for success to building on our success,” Mayor Chuck Long said Friday at the annual State of the City address.

The address was sponsored by the Kirksville Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Committee.

Long said that because of successful work during 2018, “the state of the city is strong.”

Long began the address with a moment of silence in memory of Richard Detweiler, the former City Council member who died in January.

Long said major projects of the city government in 2019 will include constructing a new water tower and new aquatic center, continuing to work with the Missouri Department of Transportation on improvements to Baltimore Street and repairing several miles of city streets.

Other long-term projects, including the Downtown Revitalization Project to improve building facades downtown, are expected to come to fruition in 2019.

Kirksville has also embarked on the process of reviewing its entire municipal code. In the last week of February, the city will hold open houses at the Economic Development Building Monday through Thursday to seek citizen input on the proposed changes.

“All this success would not be possible without the input and support of our residents and the community at large,” Long said.

Long encouraged citizens to be actively involved in city government and to offer feedback to the City Council at meetings or through social media.

Parks and Recreation Director Rodney Sadler also spoke at the address, outlining plans for the new Kirksville Aquatic Center during 2019.

“We are very excited about the current state of this project,” Sadler said.

Public Works Director Glenn Balliew spoke to the city’s streets projects, which will continue to be a major item on the city’s agenda in 2019. The department expects to repair or replace six to seven miles of street during the upcoming year.

Balliew said although Kirksville now has its own asphalt plant, the city will continue to work with private contractors on projects like the upcoming repairs to Osteopathy Street, which the Public Works Department lacks the personnel to complete on its own.

Balliew said improving concrete streets is a long-term project, but citizens will start to see major changes to their roads over the next few years.