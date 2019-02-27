If you own or manage a Kirksville business, it’s time to complete your business license renewal for 2019.

Business license renewals were mailed during the first week of January to valid business license owners on pink paper. The renewals are due back to the city by Thursday.

The completed renewal form and all required documents and fees must by returned to the Finance Department at City Hall. If you have not received your renewal notice, or your business has changed ownership in the last year, contact the Finance Department at (660) 627-1251.

Renewals received after Thursday will be considered late and the applicant will be required to complete the process over again, including the testing and waiver process for contractors.