Do you have clutter like I do? I’m talking about things you don’t use anymore but that could be something that someone else might like to have.

I have a solution for you. Animals Best Friends is gearing up for its spring garage sale. You have the opportunity to go through your things, box them up and drop them off on from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 21 at the National Guard Armory, 2323 S. Crysler Ave., Independence.

You can donate a number of items. ABF will take dishes, lamps, clocks, wall art, bric-a-brac, holiday decorations, tools, toys, radios, small appliances, and furniture among other items. We are asking that you please do not bring clothing, computers, televisions, exercise equipment or large appliances.

The ABF spring garage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at the armory.

Please help support Animals Best Friends by donating to or shopping at our garage sale. ABF appreciates all the support they receive from the community!