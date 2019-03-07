Missouri Highway 15 north of Mexico reopened approximately 10 a.m. Thursday after being closed for five days after the Panhandle Eastern Pipeline ruptured early Sunday and became a fireball which burned for at least 40 minutes. The pipeline was located approximately 50-75 yards from the highway.

The fire cooked away the road oil, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation press release, which resulted in a pitted, golf ball-like appearance. MoDOT reapplied road oil and rock chips to 1,000 feet of the highway to temporarily repair the road surface. Highway speeds also were reduced to 35 mph.

“The surface is still soft within that 1000 feet, so we appreciate motorists following the reduced speed limit until it can be permanently repaired,” MoDOT Area Engineer Brian Haeffner said.

The depth of the damage is not yet known. A core drilling test was postponed until Tuesday, Haeffner said, since MoDOT is waiting on the equipment to arrive.

“MoDOT is finalizing results of the repair to determine the integrity of the roadway and still investigating the extent of the damage before a plan to make permanent repairs is developed,” Haeffner said.

The department is working with Energy Transfer Partners, the Dallas-based company that owns the pipeline, and a contractor on a permanent solution for the highway, which will be repaired once weather permits.