Due to its outstanding recruitment efforts in 2018, the Beta Omicron (Rolla) and Chi Delta (Union) Chapters of Phi Theta Kappa have achieved “REACH” status through the national organization! The REACH Rewards program recognizes and rewards Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) chapters that excel in the area of membership development.

As a result of the honor, each chapter will receive free PTK graduation stoles to be worn by chapter officers or members at the commencement ceremony in May.

“We created this program because we believe strongly in the mission of Phi Theta Kappa and want as many students as possible to receive the benefits of membership,” National PTK President and CEO Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner said. “Increased opportunities to apply for scholarships and engage with their peers and key faculty members lead to higher completion rates, and students get those opportunities through PTK.”

Phi Theta Kappa is the international honor society for two-year colleges. Members pursue activities that fall under the direction of the society’s hallmarks of Scholarship, Leadership, Service, and Fellowship.

Headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, Phi Theta Kappa is the largest honor society in higher education with 1,285 chapters on college campuses in all 50 of the United States, U.S. territorial possessions and eight sovereign nations. More than three million students have been inducted since its founding in 1918, with approximately 134,000 students inducted annually.