“Jeff City Beat” is a report by the Kirksville Daily Express on happenings in Missouri’s state government, focusing on actions of locally elected officials Rep. Danny Busick (R-3), Rep. Greg Sharpe (R-4) and Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin (R-18).

County consolidation

Rep. Gina Mitten (D-83) filed a piece of legislation this week that takes aim at current proposals to consolidate St. Louis city and county into one entity and government in an interesting way.

The effort to consolidate St. Louis being pushed by Better Together – a group funded by billionaire Rex Sinquefield – calls for a statewide vote to merge the city and county governments. In response, Mitten has filed House Joint Resolution 55, which would consolidate 31 Missouri counties if approved under a statewide vote.

“I think it’s only fair that if the good people of Atchison and Holt counties can vote on a consolidation of St. Louis, that folks in the St. Louis area should have an opportunity to impose the same so-called ‘efficiencies’ in their counties as well,” Mitten said in a press release. “Basically, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.”

Included in the legislation are a few local consolidations: Clark and Lewis counties; Knox, Schuyler and Scotland Counties; and Putnam and Sullivan counties.

The resolution was introduced in the House and has received a second reading.

State roads and bridges

The Missouri House of Representatives might not be on board with Gov. Mike Parson’s plan to borrow $350 million to pay for road and bridge work across the state.

House Budget Committee Chairman Rep. Cody Smith (R-163) unveiled a spending plan that uses $100 million of state general revenue for road and bridge improvements, rather than borrowing any money.

“The solution to fix our roads isn’t to go further into debt, but instead to invest wisely and responsibly in our transportation network with the funds we have available,” Smith said in a press release.

Under Parson’s plan, the state would repay the bond in $30 million installments over the next 15 years. Smith’s plan redirects new spending initiatives to cover the $100 million cost, including the $30 million that would be spent on the bond payment.

Parson had also proposed a $50 million cost-sharing plan that would have allowed local municipalities and counties to match state funding for local transportation improvements. That plan would be cut.

The remaining $20 million comes from cuts to new spending proposals in the next budget.

Wind farm taxes

O’Laughlin’s Senate Bill 72, which would categorize wind farms as local property for assessment and taxation purposes, has received a second reading in the House after passing the Senate.

If a bill like this were to become law, tax dollars from wind farms – like the pending project in Schuyler and Adair counties – would remain solely in the counties in which the wind farm facilities exist. Under current law those revenues are spread across a utility’s entire service area.

“I am pleased that local communities who are allowing wind farms to locate in their area will also receive tax revenues if this bill makes it to the final passage,” O’Laughlin told the Daily Express. “This seems only right and fair to me. Our rural areas suffer from loss of tax base and this bill could help fill that gap.”

A similar piece of legislation, House Bill 220, passed the House Thursday 151-1, with only Rep. Jeff Pogue (R-143) voting against the measure. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Allen Andrews (R-1), has been introduced in the Senate.

HJR 19

Sponsored by Rep. Phil Christofanelli (R-105), the joint resolution calls for any tax or fee increase proposed by the state or any county, municipality or political subdivision, to be valid only if they pass in an election when voter turnout is at least 50 percent.

The bill has been referred to the House Rules - Legislative Oversight Committee after previously being approved by the House Downsizing State Government Committee.

For reference, Adair County had 55 percent voter turnout in the November 2018 Mid-Term Election and 12 percent in the April 2018 Municipal Election.