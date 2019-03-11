St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The Lake Ozark St. Patrick’s Day Parade is held along Bagnell Dam Blvd. at 1 p.m. Mar. 16. The parade route extends down to the Strip. For more information, go to www.lakestpatsparade.com

Craftin’ N Relaxin’

Craftin’ N Relaxin’ will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Lodge of Four Seasons Mar. 16. Door prizes, crafts, golf, food, fun and free valet parking will be offered.

Mid-Missouri Collectors Show

The Mid-Missouri Collectors Show will be held at the Elks Lodge in Osage Beach Mar. 16-17, featuring coins and currency, gold and silver, stamps and postcards, sports cards and memorabilia, comic books and other items to buy, sell or trade.