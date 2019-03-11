When the Community R-6 varsity girls basketball team defeated Green City 61-50 on Mar. 2 in the Class 1 quarterfinals at Salisbury in front of a listed paid attendance of 1,446 screaming faithful, that must have been an incredibly powerful feeling.

So, when the Lady Trojans were then slated to go head-to-head with Stanberry on the evening of Mar. 8 in Springfield at the Hammons Student Center in the semifinals in what is otherwise known as the Final Four, the squad must've just been bursting with anticipation. But, when CR-6 then hit the floor and Natalie Thomas scored just three points, the handwriting was on the wall.

The Lady Trojans offense had been dynamic all season long, yet normally reliable scorers Sadie Hoyt and Taren Clark also combined for just five points in this game. That was because the Lady Bulldogs defense proved to be the difference in this contest by holding Community R-6 to single-digit scoring in the initial three quarters on its way to winning 47-40.

"It was a defensive struggle for a half as both teams really defended and rebounded the ball well. The Lady Trojans offense would sputter in the second half as we got behind and rushed and took multiple tough shots," said CR-6 head coach Bob Curtis. "Stanberry did a nice job getting the ball inside to their star post player Sager, who finished with a game high 18 and dominated in the final frame."

The biggest advantage Stanberry claimed in this game was when it was able to secure the fourth 19-13. Prior to that the Lady Bulldogs had swiped the third from the Lady Trojans 13-9, but those were both out of necessity because CR-6 had edged out the first half 18-15. This included taking the first quarter 9-8 and the second 9-7.

"I thought we really played hard. Unfortunately, I think we lost the lead and got a little frantic offensively in the second half," Curtis said. "I am very proud of these ladies and what they have accomplished this season. To make our first Final Four appearance in school history is special and a moment in my coaching career I will never forget."

Even though that Friday night game wasn't to the teams liking, Community R-6 was tested again the very next day, last Saturday, at the same location against Lakeland. This time out the team found a way to play its game and it showed in the stats as Thomas scored 11 with three assists, two rebounds, a block and one steal and Dalaney Bowers charted a team-high 19 points with four boards, two steals and a block to help the Lady Trojans come out on top 56-49.

"After a tough loss late Friday, to pick yourself up and dust yourself off by 12:45 p.m. the next day sounded like a tough task. All year long these girls have competed and played well after a loss and (last) Saturday was no different," said Curtis. "We talked about how only two teams in Class 1 girls basketball could end their year with a win and that seemed to really resonate. They did not want to spend the next few months leading into next season to linger with our final game being a loss."

Even though no other player for CR-6 hit double digits in this one, Deann Brooks did come through with eight points, eight rebounds, five steals and three assists, Brianna Beamer was good for seven points, a steal, one assist and a board and Hoyt added four points, five rebounds and four steals. Clark also posted four points, three boards and two steals for the Lady Trojans, Alexis Welch added two points and hitting one free throw was Lauryn Robnett.

"To beat the number one team in Class 1 that was undefeated until they came to the Final Four was special. Lakeland is a great team that came to Springfield with a record of 30-0 and spent many weeks at number one," Curtis said. "I saw energy, effort, and enthusiasm to try and finish the season victorious and third in the state. Bowers connected on five three-pointers and shot 50 percent from the arc. She was a zone buster, knocking down perimeter shots to pull them away from the paint."

For the game the Lady Trojans went 18-for-41 from the floor. That includes 6-for-18 from three-point territory and 14-for-24 from the free throw line.

"Deann Brooks was a beast on the boards and I thought got some critical steals out of halftime to take the lead from seven to 11 in 30 seconds," said Curtis. "Sophomore Brianna Beamer handled the pressure of her first Final Four very well. With a lead in the third place game she only turned the ball over once in 32 minutes. Freshman Alexis Welch also had a stellar Final Four with eight points in the semifinal and limited minutes in the third place game as she went down with a knee sprain."

In that consolation contest Lakeland was held to just 14-of-40 shooting. Where it caused problems for CR-6 was by draining 5-of-12 triples, as well as 16-of-24 free throws.

"Thomas and Hoyt made Stanberry and Lakeland pay from the line. They were 11-for-13, hitting some clutch free-throws to seal the third place game and keep us in the Stanberry game," Curtis said. "We'll miss our Seniors Taren Clark and Delanie Windmann. They've done a lot for our program and leave a solid mark on our younger players. I hope this experience fuels the fire inside these athlete's to set their goals even higher next winter. Winstinct is our motto. Definition: The instinct to win."