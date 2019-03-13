The Missouri-Southern Iowa (MOSI) Art Guild named Barb Adams to be MOSI Celebrated Artist for the month of February. Barb’s artwork is titled “Earth Celebration”. The piece is made of beads and sequins with the intent to show all aspects of Earth.

MOSI Art Guild encourages any artist, or supporter of the arts to join us on the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Adair County Annex Building, 300 N. Franklin Street.

For more information about MOSI and exhibit dates, visit www.mosiartguild.org and www.facebook.com/groups/MOSIartguild, or email MOSI at info@mosiartguild.org.