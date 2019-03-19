The Rolla Breakfast Kiwanis Club and the Phelps County Child Advocacy Network (PCCAN) will host their 11th annual charity miniature golf tournament Saturday, April 13, at Kokomo Joe's (exit 189 off I-44, 10450 State Rte. V).

The money raised will benefit the PCCAN Payer of Last Resort Fund. When Tina at GRACE has a family with children in the home whose needs she has been unable to meet, she requests supplemental assistance from PCCAN.

Funds are also used to help pregnant and post-partum women and their children who receive home visits through the Healthy Families Program, housed in the Phelps-Maries County Health Department.

Businesses, organizations and individuals can support these programs by sponsoring a hole for $40. Sponsorship signs will be displayed at Kokomo Joe’s from Friday,April 12 until Monday, April 15.

Sponsors currently are the Rolla Lions Club, Kyoto Japanese Restaurant, Penelope’s Restaurant, the Rolla Noon Kiwanis Club, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Leach Theatre, Harris Lawn Care, Kids Harbor, CASA of Central Missouri, Moreland Chiropractic, Michael Manley at Century 21, Kathy McKay at State Farm, and Phelps County Bank.

Donated prizes so far are 10 passes to the Splash Zone, a Family Fun Pass for four from The Zone, four tickets to the Magic House, four tickets to the Missouri Botanical Gardens, a $25 gift certificate from Fine Linen Theatre and other surprises. Further donated prizes would be appreciated.

For $10 each, all ages can play in teams of three or four. Those who can’t or don’t wish to play can use their $10 to sponsor a child served by PCCAN to play free, including the teen-aged volunteers who monitor the holes and then play a free round afterward.

All players will receive soft drinks from Kokomo Joe’s, yo-yos from the Breakfast Kiwanis Club and coloring and activity books from Phelps County Bank.

During the Tournament all go-cart rides will cost $5.50 with 75-cents going to PCCAN.

All passengers can ride free. For more information call Margaret Miller at (573) 465-7608.