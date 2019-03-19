Breakfast is not the only thing to be served up during the Ninth Annual Justice IS Served! (JIS) event set for 7 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 4 at the Havener Center on the Missouri S&T campus.

The plight of so many abused and neglected children in Phelps County, Pulaski, Maries and Texas counties will be presented, along with the success stories of local volunteers.

Attendees of JIS will find that the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children of South Central Missouri is making a real difference in the lives of children.

Mullin Evans, a senior Missouri S&T psychology major, will share her story about the rewards of being an advocate for children.

Judges from the 25th Circuit will be on hand to serve eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns and more for the annual fundraiser.

CASA volunteers are appointed by judges, they receive training, then they are matched with a child or children in foster care. Judges report that the CASA volunteer is the voice for the child, providing valuable information for that child’s future.

The paid staff working within the juvenile office, social services and case workers are overloaded with the demands of many cases. The CASA advocates for one child or one case.

CASA is a not-for-profit organization which depends on grants, private donations and fundraisers. The Justice IS Served! event is one of the major CASA fundraisers. Sponsorships are now being sought and tickets are now available.

For more information, contact Janece Martin at 573-426-5437 or email to janece.martin@casascmo.org. Make checks payable and mail to CASA of South Central Missouri, c/o Janece Martin at CASA, 400 North Main, Suite 202, Rolla, MO 65401.