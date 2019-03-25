Chris Kelly has a long list of achievements

Chris Kelly is the most qualified mayoral candidate of my more than 40 years in Columbia. In decades of public service, he's been the Boone County Clerk (two terms), a state representative (18 years), and chairman of the House Budget Committee (two terms). Kelly has received many honors and awards recognizing his hard work. Just to name a few:

Only two-time recipient of the Mizzou Alumni Association Geyer Award.Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association of Social Welfare.Numerous endorsements of the Sierra Club.Two-time Legislator of the Year by the Conservation Federation of Missouri.Columbia Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Citizen of the Year.

Kelly is avoiding any hint of a conflict of interest or out of town influence by refusing to accept campaign contributions from PACs or lobbyists. As of the latest reporting period, 98 percent of Kelly's financial support is from Boone County. Only 22 percent of his opponent's support is from Boone County.

Lastly, Kelly's Campaign Manager is Teresa Maledy, his Treasurer is Natalie "Nikki" Krawitz. They are two of the most accomplished and respected residents of our community. If you don't know them, please ask your friends and neighbors about them. And if you don't want to take my advice in this election, please take theirs.

Dave Baugher

Columbia