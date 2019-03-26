Truman State University’s MAE Film Series and Global Issues Colloquium will co-host an event Thursday focusing on education and immigration issues.

The event will screen the documentary “I Learn America,” which focuses on a group of students at a Brooklyn public high school dedicated to teaching newly arrived immigrants. After the film, a group of Congolese immigrant students from Kirksville High School will share their experiences and answer questions.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. in Violette Hall room 1010. It is free and open to the public.