The Knox County Health Department will ask voters April 2 to approve an increase in its tax levy to fund its programs, including home health services.

The ballot question will ask voters to improve a tax levy increase from 10 cents per hundred dollars of assessed valuation to 25 cents. This would be the only levy increase since the agency’s inception in 1976.

Health Department Administrator Lori Moots-Clair said in a press release that the agency needs additional funding to maintain its current level of services. The Health Department provides a variety of health services for low or no cost both in its office and in-home visits.

“Without the support of the county with this ballot issue, our Board of Directors will have to make hard decisions in the upcoming months. The decisions will include programming changes, fees for service changes and reworking the staffing plan — all of which will be detrimental to county health services,” Moots-Clair said.

Moots-Clair said the department works on several issues the public may not be aware of, including tracking communicable diseases throughout the state, inspecting all businesses that serve food and educating business owners on food safety and preparing emergency plans for the county.

She said if the department has to revise its budget, services like clinic hours and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children that are not fully funded by the state or federal government will likely suffer. The press release noted that several northeast Missouri counties have stopped offering home health services in the past decade due to costs.

“We’re trying to hold on for the people of rural Knox County, because there are such limited local services anyway,” Moots-Clair said.