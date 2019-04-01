RB alleged that she told the girls and Sanders to leave because she had to go to bed. RB told the officer that the next time she talked to the girls again was the next Sunday.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in finding Anthony Dean Sanders II, 30, of Osage Beach.

He is wanted on multiple charges: a Class D felony of statutory rape in the second degree and two counts of a Class B misdemeanor of failure to stop a minor from drinking intoxicating liquor.

According to the probable cause statement, on February 19, 2017 an officer from the Osage Beach Police Department responded to a possible sexual assault at Wimaca Oaks Apartments. The officer talked to RB who said that her neighbor’s daughter and her friend told RB that they had been sexually assaulted by Sanders on February 17.

RB alleged that her neighbor’s daughter and her friend visited RB at Wimaca Oaks Apartments on February 17. RB reportedly told the officer that Sanders came up to RB’s apartment that day to borrow some cigarettes and asked the girls’ names and ages. RB recalled that the girls told him one was 14 and the other was 15 years old.

RB alleged that she told the girls and Sanders to leave because she had to go to bed. RB told the officer that the next time she talked to the girls again was the next Sunday.

Another officer took the two girls to Lake Regional Hospital for a SANE exam. The girls told a nurse that on Friday Sanders asked the girls to come to his apartment.

The girls allegedly told him no at first, but Sanders offered them alcohol. One of the girls reported that Sanders made them take shots of alcohol and smoke marijuana.

One girl reportedly told the nurse that when they tried to leave, Sanders blocked the door in the kitchen so they could not get out. According to the probable cause statement, one of the girls said that Sanders “kissed her on the couch and then forced himself on her.”

During the SANE exam, the nurse noticed one of the girls had some tender areas on her left arm which were documented and photographed. The girls’ clothing and sexual assault kit were taken to the Missouri Highway Crime Lab in Jefferson City.

The girls disclosed, during the forensic interview at Kids Harbor, that Sanders allegedly had sexual intercourse with each of them, in front of each other.

The probable cause statement notes that Sanders has several warrants out of Ottawa County in Oklahoma.

The Osage Beach Police Department’s jurisdiction is over the 100 mile-radius for extradition on the warrants. Sanders has been living in Osage Beach for approximately 3 months.

Judge Kenneth Hayden declared no bond for Sanders on September 18, 2018.