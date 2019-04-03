Tickets are on sale now for the Kirksville Parks and Recreation Department’s spring dinner theater production, “The Marvelous Wonderettes.”

The musical focuses on four high schoolers who form a singing group to perform at their high school prom. Musical numbers include classic 1950s hits like “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover” and “Stupid Cupid.”

Performances will be held at Jackson Stables. On April 26 and 27, dinner theatre performances will begin at 6 p.m., with a matinee performance April 28 at 2 p.m. Tickets can purchased at the Kirksville Aquatic Center or online at parks.kirksvillecity.com.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (660) 627-1485.