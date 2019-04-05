If you have money in the market as many of us do, your faith in the market has been tested mightily in the last six months. As one proxy for the stock market, the S & P 500 peaked out at 2941 late last September. Then, the index dropped to 2351, very close to bear market territory by late December. Since the end of 2018, the markets have rallied very strongly and, in fact, we experienced the best first quarter performance since the second quarter of 2009, when the current bull run began and became 10 years old last month. Specifically, the S & P 500 added 13 percent for the quarter, the Dow ended up 11 percent for the quarter and the tech heavy NASDAQ was up 16 percent for the quarter. All of this amounted to a very stellar result for the markets.

Not only did the stock market have a stellar performance, the bond market followed suit. As a bit of background, just like the S & P 500 being a proxy for the overall stock market, the 10 year Treasury is a good proxy for long term interest rates and it has experienced some significant volatility as well. As recently as last November, the yield on the 10 year Treasury bond was in the 3.21 percent range, a high for the last 15 months. The 10 year Treasury ended the year at 2.68 percent, showing a nice rally from its November low. Just last week, the 10 year Treasury reached a low yield of 2.39 percent, a low level of yield not seen since 2007. As this missive is being written, the bond market has retreated some and the yield is currently at 2.51 percent. However, that still shows a nice rally for the bond market in the first quarter. The markets did well primarily driven by three factors. First, the Federal Reserve has continued its pivot in rates as it continues to look like rates will not only remain flat but the chances are looking better all the time that they will actually lower rates this year. Low inflation and a slowing economy almost guarantee this. Second, while not yet a done deal, it continues to look like there will be a favorable resolution to the US-China trade tirade. Third, earnings for the full year were above expectations.

Another key development last week was a five-session inversion of the yield curve. The 10 year Treasury in the high 2.30s-low 2.40s percent actually went below both the two year Treasury yield and the 90 day T-bill yield. I wrote an article on the curse of the inverted yield curve which essentially indicates falling growth expectations and often precedes a recession. As of today, the yield curve has turned back positive albeit with minimal margins. The markets barely whimpered when this phenomenon occurred which is a good thing. That said, the inverted yield curve is something to be monitored and taken seriously.

There are some lessons to be learned from the last six months. Significant drops in the market are often followed by periods of significant recovery. It really doesn’t pay to try to time the market. Just like the drop in the fourth quarter of last year was unexpected, the recovery in the first quarter of this year has been surprising as well. This reinforces being a long- term investor reaping the rewards of the long term. It also reinforces the need for diversification to balance returns over all sectors. Also, don’t let your emotions affect your investing decisions.

So, where is the market headed from here? No one really knows but let’s attempt to mention the principle factors to watch which could determine the way the markets perform.

Positives: a resilient US economy albeit growing more slowly, low unemployment, a pending deal with the Chinese on trade, low interest rates, continued albeit modest earnings growth, a positive yield curve, low interest rates make stock market with dividend yields more attractive, consumer confidence, and growing manufacturing activity to mention a few.

Negatives: Slowing global growth, a trade impasse with China, a negative yield curve, earnings declines, high valuations, a divergence in stocks and bond yields which typically rise in tandem, Brexit, all geopolitical hot spots, slowing consumer spending (which accounts for 2/3 of GDP), and slowing or negative manufacturing activity, to mention a few.

It will be interesting to see what is in store for the rest of the year.

Jeff MacLellan is retired from Landmark Bank. He spent 37 years in banking, and has been tracking local economic indicators since he came to Columbia in 1987.