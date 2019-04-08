Patients and members of the community squeezed into the waiting area of Taylor Medical Services on Thursday to celebrate a major anniversary.

"We've been here 40 years, and we've made some friends, and it's good to see people out today," said Stever Taylor, who is a general practice doctor focused on adult and geriatric medicine.

He also was celebrating a recent birthday and jokingly said it was his 39th birthday again, referencing comedian Jack Benny. Taylor recently turned 74. He spent most of Thursday afternoon chatting and reminiscing with his patients.

You have to treat all your patients as if they are your friend and focus on your patient's needs, he said.

"A lot of times it's as simple as refilling a medicine," he said. "A lot of times they need help with family leave papers, referral to a social worker to help with insurance problems they may have. We just do whatever needs to be done. That seems to work for us real well."

Taylor received his undergraduate degree from Stanford University in California and then attended medical school at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Part of his residency was done at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

Taylor was known to make house calls in his 40 years, as well as open his office late at night to help his patients in an emergency. "We try to do the best we can," he said.

Taylor supports anti-smoking programs and the Relay for Life.