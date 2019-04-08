Some local churches serve fish dinners during Lent. Fish dinners next Friday, April 12, include:

• St. Ann Catholic Church, 10109 E. Lexington Ave., Independence. The menu includes boiled shrimp, fried shrimp, whole catfish, catfish fillets, baked beer battered cod fillets, French fries, boiled potatoes, coleslaw, hush puppies and cornbread. Drinks are included with dinner. Dinner prices range from $9.50 to $11.50. A fish sandwich with fries is $5. A la carte items may be purchased separately. Desserts are available and sold separately by the Altar Society. Call 816-252-1160 for more information.

• St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, 4313 S. Missouri 7, Blue Springs. Dinners will be 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose room by the office. Menu includes fried or baked fish or shrimp with coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, baked potato, green beans, homemade dessert and drink. Cost is $10 for adults, $6 for children 6-12 and $26 for family (2 adults, 2 children). Children age 5-under eat free, and “supersize” is available for an extra $1. Carry-outs also available. The events raise funds for various church projects.

• Catholic Church of the Santa Fe, 231 Sibley St., Buckner, 5-7 p.m. The menu includes deep fried or baked Alaskan pollock with potatoes, vegetables, drink and dessert. The cost is $9 for adults and $8 for seniors, and carry-outs are available.

• St. Margaret Catholic Church, 777 N.E. Blackwell Road, Lee's Summit, 5-7:30 p.m. Dinners include grilled or fried fish, fish tacos or half-pound of shrimp with two sides and a dinner roll, ranging from $9 to $12. Half-size portion dinners are $6 to $9. Desserts and cash bar also are available