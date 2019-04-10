Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has launched an audit of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The audit follows the resignation of former Knox County Sheriff Robert M. Becker, who stepped down after pleading guilty in December 2018 to misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and sexual abuse. A new sheriff, Allen Gudehus, was appointed by the Knox County Commission and later won a special election in February.

In a press release, Galloway’s office said the audit was requested by the County Commission.

“Audits can help restore public confidence, and I appreciate the Commission asking my office to take this step,” Galloway said in the release.

Anyone with information about this or any audit may contact the auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by calling 800-347-8597.