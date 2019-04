Grab your lucky fishing pole and head to Spur Pond Saturday for Kids’ Fishing Day.

Kirksville Parks and Recreation, the Missouri Department of Conservation and Truman State University will be hosting the event from 1-3 p.m. A limited supply of fishing rods and bait will be provided for children to use; the event is free to all.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (660) 627-1485.