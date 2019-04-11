The Kirksville R-III School District Board of Education adopted a new salary schedule for certified teachers at its Wednesday board meeting.

The new salary schedule comes in response to criticism from the Kirksville Community Teachers’ Association. Teachers pointed out that while Kirksville’s starting salaries for new teachers were relatively high, the pay scale did not offer as much opportunity for advancement as comparable districts, and teachers had relatively little opportunity to increase their salaries over a period of years.

Assistant Superintendent Tricia Reger said the goal of the revisions was to make sure it remained affordable to give teachers a step up the salary scale each year while also decompressing the salary schedule so that there would be a more meaningful difference in compensation based on the number of years a teach had been in the district.

The new schedule has a base salary for the 2019-2020 of $37,000 for teachers with a bachelor’s degree, who can go on to earn up to $39,300. This salary will be achieved in a teacher’s 10th step up the pay scale and cannot be raised higher without additional education.

Teachers with master’s degrees will receive a starting salary of $40,000 and can receive gradual raises across 30 years up to a total of $51,425. First-year teachers with doctorates will start out with a salary of $43,000 and can receive up to $54,625 across 30 years.

The pay scale will raise the base salaries an additional $200 for the 2020-2021 school year.

A new pay scale for non-certified staff was also presented for the 2019-2020 school year, which allows staff members to receive raises of 10 cents per hour during their first eight years in the district, 15 cents per hour between their ninth and 16th years, 20 cents per hour between their 17th and 24th years, and 25 cents per hour between their 25th and 35th years.

Reger said the district will also be adjusting its pay scale to comply with minimum wage rates set by Proposition B, although as a public employer it is not required to by law.

The Board approved the new salary schedules as well as a step up the pay scales in the upcoming year for both teachers and non-certified staff.

“The Board and (Reger) worked really hard to decompress the pay scale,” KCTA President Leslie Gordon said. “The last salary schedule, there was only an $800 difference between the base master’s and a teacher that had been teaching for 30 years, so we were trying to spread that out a little bit. This is a really good start. Teachers are very happy with the progress that we’ve made so far.”

The Board also elected its officers for the upcoming year. Nan Davis will serve as president, Gayla McHenry as vice president, Jeremy Houser as secretary and Adam Moore as treasurer.

Kirksville Parks and Recreation Director Rodney Sadler attended the meeting and gave the Board an update on the Kirksville Aquatic Center project. Sadler said bids for construction work will open April 24.

The Board voted to renew its transportation contact with Weber’s Bus Company and to allow students involved in Future Farmers of America and Future Business Leaders of America to attend state conferences in Columbia and Springfield respectively.

Also approved was a memorandum of understanding with Truman State University allowing the district to use the university’s Pershing Arena as a venue for high school graduation.