The Rolla golf team kept going with their busy start to the week with a tri at Osage on Tuesday, April 16, while St. James played on their third day in a row in a dual with Union on Wednesday. The Bulldogs finished in second in their tri with Lebanon and Osage, while the Tigers fell in their conference match with Union.

The Bulldogs were led by Evan Colench, who shot a 43 on the day. All five Rolla golfers shot in the 40's, as Jeriah Jordan and Jack Gesualdi each shot 44. Nate Pulliam shot a 45 and Logan Choi rounded out the varsity with a 47. That gave Rolla a team score of 176, 10 strokes behind Lebanon. Osage finished the tri in third with a 188.

Rolla won the JV portion of the tri handily. Evan Moore led the way with a 38, while Mason Hayes shot a very solid 44. Wyatt Bahr shot 50, Benjamin Colench shot a 51 and Trace Giesler shot a 53. That gave the JV Bulldogs a score of 185, well ahead of Osage's 235 and Lebanon's 245.

St. James, meanwhile, had a tough matchup with Union on Wednesday. Micah Bartle led the way with a 46 thanks to a pair of pars, while Isaac Helterbrand shot a 49. Harrison Jones finished with a 53, Hannah Shasserre shot a 58 and Brockton West shot a 76. St. James finished with a team score of 206, falling behind Union's 179. Union was led by the match medalist, Garrett Klenke, who shot a +3 39.

Both schools will take part in their conference tournaments next week. The Ozark Conference Tournament will be played at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield on Monday, while St. James will play in the Four Rivers Conference Tournament on Tuesday.