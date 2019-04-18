Cancer survivors came together with their caretakers and community members Saturday at the Adair County Relay For Life, an annual event that raises money to fund cancer research through the American Cancer Society.

Lacey Scheurer, one of the Relay For Life’s organizers, said the event’s attendance was not as high as in previous years due to the nice weather and other competing events on the same day, but fundraising was on track to reach local organizer’s goal of $50,000.

Scheurer said her involvement with the American Cancer Society is inspired by several members of her family who are cancer survivors.

“We really love to make the survivors feel important and special and that it doesn’t go unnoticed, everything that they have to go through and everything that they have to fight through. We just want to honor them and congratulate them on staying strong and fighting through it, and conquering it if they get that far. If we can give a little back to what they have to go through, it’s all worth it,” Scheurer said.

Seventeen vendors at the event sold products to benefit the American Cancer Society and teams of relay walkers circled the Primary School’s gymnasium. During a Relay for Life event, teams whose participation is sponsored by donors commit to having at least one member of the team walking the relay for 12 hours — in this case, from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m.

As some team members walked the track, others manned the booths around the perimeter of the gymnasium, decorated in the theme of a “Carnival of Hope,” and participated in other activities throughout the day that included a silent auction, raffles, games of Scrabble and a cake walk.

Melissa Lambrecht was diagnosed with cancer in November of 2018 and said the American Cancer Society helped her access transportation to and from her medical appointments as well as providing important emotional support while she was sick.

“I’m going to support the American Cancer Society to kick cancer’s rear end,” Lambrecht said.

Tiffany Henry participated in the relay this year on a team commemorating her co-worker’s son, who died from leukemia at a young age. Her own life has been touched the disease, too; her mother died from lung cancer in 2014.

“She was my best friend, she was my rock, she was my rock, she was my world,” Henry said.

Henry has not missed a Relay For Life since her mother was diagnosed. She helped organize the Schuyler County relay for several years and now attends Adair County’s. She said she has seen the event lose support over the years — Schuyler County no longer hosts its own event — and hopes more people will realize the importance of funding cancer research.

“The relay is needed, it’s much needed,” Henry said. “Without a cure, we’re going to keep losing our loved ones.”

Like many people who attend the Relay For Life, Teresa Whitt is a cancer survivor. In fact, she has survived the disease twice.

In 1996, she went in for a regular checkup and was told her had an abnormal result on her pap smear. She learned she had cervical cancer and was determined to prevent the disease from spreading, having radical surgery to remove her reproductive organs. She had been cancer-free for 20 years when she started to have back pain and an MRI discovered she had a tumor on her left kidney.

“I’ll find out this May if I’m still cancer-free,” Whitt said. “We found out early, it was small enough that they could take just part of the kidney and didn’t have to take all of it. So far I’ve been very fortunate. I didn’t have to do chemo at any stage, yet.”

Whitt said she attends the Relay For Life because she hopes for a world that is cancer-free as well.

“I relay because we have to stop cancer. We have to. We lost my brother-in-law, my dad, almost everybody in my family has had in some form. And if they haven’t, they might, and we can’t allow that.”

Whitt’s husband had passed away recently before her second cancer diagnosis from lung disease. Her daughter, Janine Whitt, was there to serve as her caregiver.

“I had to step up and be the caregiver, be the one to take care of her, because there was nobody else,” Janine said.

Janine said an important part of the Relay For Life is to raise awareness about every kind of cancer, to make people aware that it could easily happen to them or someone in their family and that they should be on the lookout for early signs. Something small, like her mother’s back pain, can turn out to be an early sign of something very serious.

“There’s got to be somebody there to take care of them, because they’re going through the worst thing ever, that nobody should have to go through, that nobody should have to deal with,” Janine said. “We’re here to raise as much money as we can to get rid of it once and for all, so we don’t have to do this anymore.”

Henry said she would want people who have not experienced a family member’s cancer diagnosis to know that the process of treatment is as unpredictable as it is difficult. She said her mother was told she had a full chance of recovery, but after having surgery was never well enough to leave the hospital again.

“You never know once they go into surgery if you’re ever going to see them again, or if life will ever be the same,” Henry said. “I would just say, love your loved ones, support them, never leave their side, because you don’t know when it will be the last time.”

All money raised through the Adair County Relay For Life will go to fund cancer research projects in Missouri. Donations can be made online at any time through acsevents.org.